HH Sayyid Theyazin receives Olympic officials

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Tuesday received Shaikh Joaan bin Hamad al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of the joint cooperation in sport fields and means of promoting them to serve the sport march in the two brotherly countries.

HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said also met with Shaikh Ahmed Al Fahad al Sabah, President of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The meeting touched on the preparations for the meeting of the council’s general assembly, scheduled to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in the Sultanate.

The meeting also reviewed aspects of cooperation between the Sultanate and the OCA in the sport field.

HH Sayyid Theyazin also received Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al Saud, Minister of Sports, President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC).

The meeting reviewed means of enhancing joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries. –ONA