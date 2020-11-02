Main 

HH Sayyid Theyazin opens art gallery at Bait Al Baranda

Oman Observer

Muscat: The “Coastline, Community and Conservation” art gallery by artist Joana Mollet was launched on Monday under the auspices of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth at Bait Al Baranda in Muttrah.

HH Sayyid Theyazin toured the exhibition which showcases paintings featuring the beauty of the Omani coastline and seeks to raise awareness about the coastal pollution phenomenon. He was briefed about the artworks displayed at the exhibition. — ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8499 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman to mark World Cancer Day on Feb 4

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman to mark World Cancer Day on Feb 4

ROP makes arrest in hit-and-run case in Maabela

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP makes arrest in hit-and-run case in Maabela

GCC states to facilitate free movement of goods

Oman Observer Comments Off on GCC states to facilitate free movement of goods