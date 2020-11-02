HH Sayyid Theyazin opens art gallery at Bait Al Baranda

Muscat: The “Coastline, Community and Conservation” art gallery by artist Joana Mollet was launched on Monday under the auspices of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth at Bait Al Baranda in Muttrah.

HH Sayyid Theyazin toured the exhibition which showcases paintings featuring the beauty of the Omani coastline and seeks to raise awareness about the coastal pollution phenomenon. He was briefed about the artworks displayed at the exhibition. — ONA

