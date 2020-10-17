HH Sayyid Theyazin: Omani women active partners in development

MUSCAT: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth congratulated the Omani women on the occasion of the Omani Women’s Day, which falls on October 17 every year.

HH Sayyid Theyazin greeted the Omani women on the status they have attained thanks to the successes and accomplishments they have achieved in various fields as the Omani women became real and active partners in the march of development and nation-building.

HH Sayyid Theyazin affirmed that the Omani women are accorded great attention by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, which enabled them to perform their duties and responsibilities and managed to assume leading positions in the state and contribute to accelerating the march of development and construction.

HH Sayyid Theyazin noted that the laws and legislations guarantee all women’s rights adding that the Omani Women’s Day celebration is a suitable opportunity to review the march of the Omani women and its level of development year over year. This could serve as a record for registering the achievements made by the Omani women and their accumulated experiences so that we can move on towards enhancing their participation in building a better future for women and the society in general.

He added that the Omani women constitute a productive and constructive arm and they play a major role in achieving the Sultanate’s futuristic visions alongside their male partners.

HH Sayyid Theyazin noted that the Omani women form a fundamental pillar for society building on the right basis of upbringing, goodness and high moral standards which make up the pillars of the of Omani culture.

HH Sayyid Theyazin added: “The Omani women have made a notable presence in terms of achievements in the fields of culture, sports and youths. They managed to win a multitude of regional and international awards and that is a source of pride for us and also reflects the civilizational standing the Omani women enjoy thanks of the attention accorded to them by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. On this occasion we would like to reaffirm our keenness on supporting women’s efforts so that they can achieve their aspirations. We will endeavour to deploy all available capacities to attain the desired goals towards achieving the Oman Vision 2040.” — ONA

