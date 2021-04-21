Main 

HH Sayyid Shihab receives written message from Japanese defence minister

Muscat: HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs received a written message from Nobuo Kishi, Defence Minister of Japan, expressing thanks for the facilities provided to the Japanese side in the Sultanate.

The message was handed over to HH Sayyid Shihab by Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan to Oman when HH received the ambassador in his office in Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Wednesday.

During the meeting, HH Sayyid Shihab affirmed that the Sultanate will spare no effort in providing the facilities for the sisterly and friendly countries.

The meeting reviewed the relations between the two friendly countries and exchanged views on matters of common concern. –ONA

