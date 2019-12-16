HH Sayyid Fahd receives heads of Arab news agencies

Muscat: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers received the heads of Arab news agencies participating in the 47th general assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA).

HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guests confirming the Sultanate’s keenness on supporting the joint Arab work which embodies the desired cooperation between the region’s countries. He commended the vital role played by the Arab news agencies and its importance at a time when images and written words have become the true reflection of the society development.

HH Sayyid Fahd hailed the media people in the Sultanate and the efforts they are exerting to improve media work. He reviewed the development witnessed by the Omani media be it written media, visual media or audio media saying that the Omani media have managed to keep pace with the comprehensive development march. HH Sayyid Fahd congratulated Dr Mohammed al Araimi for being elected as chairman of FANA.

The speech at the meeting touched on the importance that the Arab media undertakes its role in spreading public awareness, the importance of honest reporting in order to able to face distortion campaigns that negatively affect the peoples. He underscored the importance of collective Arab efforts to build confidence among nations.

On their part, the chiefs of Arab news agencies expressed their thanks to the Sultanate for hosting the conference and for the excellent preparations and organization which contributed to reaching a number of positive results. They also praised the constructive role played by the Sultanate towards successful Arab media. They expressed their thanks and good wishes to His Majesty commending the achievements which took place in the Sultanate under His Majesty’s leadership.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information and Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Director-General and Editor-in-Chief of Oman News Agency. — ONA

