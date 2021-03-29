HH Sayyid Fahd receives Chinese foreign minister

Muscat: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Monday received Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China.

The Chinese official conveyed greetings of his country’s leadership and best wishes of permanent success to His Majesty the Sultan and the government, and the Omani people further progress and growth.

The two sides reviewed the growth and progress of their deep-rooted relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields. They also discussed current regional and international issues and developments.

Wang Yi underscored the significance of his visit to the Sultanate in terms of exchange of views on matters of mutual interest. He voiced his country’s appreciation for the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate, both in consolidating domestic development and fostering ties of friendship with all countries.

The Chinese official also expressed his country’s willingness to back efforts to enhance dialogue and understanding between countries of the world to help find fair solutions to crises and ensure peaceful coexistence among all peoples so that they could focus on development in a climate of security and stability.

Wang Yi commended the exchange of views between Omani and Chinese officials, noting that this exchange will reflect positively on Oman-China relations.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, the delegation accompanying the Chinese Foreign Minister and Li Lingbing, Ambassador of China to the Sultanate. –ONA