HH Sayyid Asaad receives Mauritanian ambassador

Muscat: HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Tuesday Mohamed Vall Ould Ahmed, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania appointed to the Sultanate

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Mauritania and aspects of cooperation in various spheres to serve interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General and the two advisers at the Office of Sayyid Asaad. –ONA