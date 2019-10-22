HH Sayyid Asaad conveys His Majesty’s greetings to Japan’s Emperor

TOKYO: Japan’s Emperor Naruhito hosted an official dinner party in honour of the leaders and representatives of states who attended the enthronement ceremonies at the imperial palace, on Tuesday.

The dinner party was attended by HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan.

HH Sayyid Asaad conveyed the greetings of His Majesty along with his wishes of good health and success to the Emperor of Japan and the friendly Japanese people further progress and prosperity.

Emperor Naruhito asked HH Sayyid Asaad to convey his thanks to His Majesty for his greetings wishing His Majesty good health, and long life and the Omani people more progress and prosperity. — ONA