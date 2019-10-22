Main 

HH Sayyid Asaad conveys His Majesty’s greetings to Japan’s Emperor

Oman Observer

TOKYO: Japan’s Emperor Naruhito hosted an official dinner party in honour of the leaders and representatives of states who attended the enthronement ceremonies at the imperial palace, on Tuesday.

The dinner party was attended by HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan.

HH Sayyid Asaad conveyed the greetings of His Majesty along with his wishes of good health and success to the Emperor of Japan and the friendly Japanese people further progress and prosperity.

Emperor Naruhito asked HH Sayyid Asaad to convey his thanks to His Majesty for his greetings wishing His Majesty good health, and long life and the Omani people more progress and prosperity. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4498 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

ITA donation portal receives RO150,000 in 16 days

Oman Observer Comments Off on ITA donation portal receives RO150,000 in 16 days

Musandam Power Company IPO set for next month

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Musandam Power Company IPO set for next month

Sultanate, Palestine strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate, Palestine strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation