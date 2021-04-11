HH Honourable Lady receives message from spouse of Turkish president

Muscat: Her Highness the Honourable Lady Assayida Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan has received a written message from spouse of the Turkish President Emine Erdogan.

The message was handed over by Ayse Sozen Usluer, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Sultanate of Oman when HH the Honourable Lady received her at Al Barakah Palace on Sunday.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of the spouse of the Turkish President along with best wishes of continuous health, happiness and a long life to HH the Honourable Lady. The Turkish President’s spouse also wished further progress and prosperity for the Omani people.

HH the Honourable Lady Assayida Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan asked the ambassador to convey her greetings and best wishes of permanent health and wellbeing for the spouse of the Turkish President. HH the Honourable Lady also wished further progress and welfare for the brotherly people of Turkey. –ONA