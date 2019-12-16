Hetmyer, Hope power Windies to huge ODI win over India

CHENNAI: Centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope powered West Indies to an eight-wicket win over India after chasing down a target of 288 in the first one-day international on Sunday.

Hetmyer, who hit a career-best 139, and Hope, unbeaten on 102, put on a key 218-run second-wicket partnership as West Indies eased to victory with 13 balls to spare and lead the three-match series 1-0.

The left-handed Hetmyer completed his fifth ODI ton in 85 balls to take control with Hope, a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, after the early fall of Sunil Ambris for nine. Hetmyer, who hit his second ton against India and survived a dropped chance on 106, smashed 11 fours and seven sixes in his 106-ball knock to pulverise the Indian bowlers. “We know the talent that he (Hetmyer) has,” said skipper Kieron Pollard. — AFP

Related