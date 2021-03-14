Heroes in white gowns!

Have you ever questioned yourself about the real meaning of the word nurse?! Definitely, we all know that a nurse is someone who cares for the sick, old or young people in a healthcare institution, or someone who provides medical assistance.

Possibly some might associate the word with an experience that reminds them of a certain incident with a nurse. It could also jog someone’s attention to a particular experience at a hospital. As well, the word ‘nurse’ brings back an old memory of a loved one who had been treated by a nurse.

To tell the truth, the word nurse is just another term describing a person, who is strong enough to tolerate anything and soft enough to understand anyone. Mostly, nurses are called the angles of mercy and it is true if we could call them so!

Nurses provide their patients comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription. However, we sometimes underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring; all of which have the potential to turn a life around.

Becoming a nurse, as a profession, marks one of the most self-sacrificing deeds which a person can undertake. The dedicated work which nurses do and the kindness they shower on a daily basis in every hospital should serve as a reminder of the essential humanity inside us all. Behind the scrubs and white gowns are armies of devoted professionals who deserve a tribute and respect. Yes, it is true what has been said for a nurse is compassion in scrubs! As a point of fact, nurses are a universal gift to all in this world of many different races, cultures, attitudes and beliefs.

Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, serve or help. Possibly, this comes out of their belief in Mahatma’s saying: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”. Nurses remain committed to providing care and nurturing of both healthy and ill people, individually, or in groups, or even in communities. Usually, nurses, as medical practitioners, do not have complete independence in decision-making and practice. However, nursing is a profession, which requires an extended education and has a theoretical body of knowledge.

The nobility of nurses is when they always understand the basic principles of care and intervention that are usually implemented towards patients and with other nurses in the hospital. It is important to apply the principles of ethics so that the patient’s safety and recovery will have a speedy recovery while being admitted to the hospital. Nurses always ensure that the safety of patients is always secured under any circumstances.

In view of that, the contributions of the nurses to society every single day should be highly valued by all. People are urged to thank every nurse who has been there for them or their loved ones during days of sickness. Overall, nurses are related to care, compassion and serving others. Though, there are people who disregard all the sacrifices and duties of nurses; perhaps impatient patients are just to name a few. However, nurses always administer care in a painstaking and knowledgeable manner without causing harm to others.

As a healthy attitude is contagious, nurses do not wait to catch it from others, but they are always a carrier. Generally, they are habitually patient with patients who are not patient. Nurses are usually there when the last breath of a person is taken and when the first breath is taken. Nurses are always there for all of us. Hats on for all your sacrifices dear nurses; you are not only stitching painful wounds, but crowning your patients with happiness!

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

