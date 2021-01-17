Heroes behind the badges…

As people are still in the New Year mode, many are working on mapping their dreams while others are revisiting their dreams of last year. In fact, people have grown up since childhood with the concept of having a dream that could be achieved in future. Probably, children at school could express their dreams or what they would like to be, as they grow up. Here comes the motive behind people having their dreams or even starting to believe in having a dream.

I still remember the days of childhood when teachers and parents used to ask kids, what do you want to be in the future? The very common answer from most of the children is “I want to be a policeman”. This is a real fact, which we all observed in the past years and are sure about! This answer was being heard from many children. Every child regards a police officer as a role model, and feels proud to be one someday. It seems being a policeman was everyone’s dream.

“I want to be a policeman when I finish school to protect Oman and people”, this was children’s frank explanation of dreaming to be a police officer. Being a policeman was and still is regarded the most desirable profession among children. They are extremely eager to be privileged and join the Royal Oman Police. How lucky you are dear policemen to be loved and admired by people!

With respect to all other military and armed forces personnel, Royal Oman Police is having a special respect indeed. Just imagine how would life be without having police around us. How would you feel when seeing police on the roads or in public for instance? You get that sense of pride looking at a policeman and you feel secured too. Thank you dear police officers for spreading this spirit of safety and security wherever you are. Nobody can deny the fact that whenever there is a police officer, safety and stability are guaranteed.

The dignity and significance of police officers have always been a wish for many! Police officers are men on a mission; they sacrifice their life and strive hard to maintain security, safety and stability round the clock in every nook and corner of the country. Police officers say goodbye to their families every morning, not knowing if they will ever return. Day in and day out, they are placed in harm’s way. They are true heroes among us who should be thanked and respected.

Once they come onboard, police officers take oath to be responsible, sincere and loyal in safeguarding the country and its subjects. They take this oath very seriously and even risk their lives defending us. Let us think of different scenarios mirroring police loyalty and responsibility towards this oath. For instance, when someone breaks into your home, whom do you call first? When you are involved in a car accident, who shows up to help? When any crime occurs, who comes first at the scene to offer assistance?

Police officers are the ones who do all this. Perhaps, not many would like to be the one who chases bad people with guns, break up domestic disputes and risk their life for a living. Unfortunately, it is an unappreciated job; everyday we all sleep well at night knowing that police are out there keeping an eye on everything. Police officers deserve a word of thanks and appreciation from all of us.

In all aspect of duties such as rescue missions, fire-fighting operations, traffic control, immigration along with others tough responsibilities, police officers have proven remarkable competency and excellence as heroes. On the local front, Royal Oman Police (ROP) is honoured to have a special day designated and commemorated on January 5 every year.

Dear ROP personnel, be always blessed while you are on a noble mission.

