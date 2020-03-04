Herbal products seized in raid in Barka

Muscat: The Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police seized large quantities of counterfeit herbal medicines from a shop in Barka on Wednesday.

According to a statement from PACP, acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted on the shop, which has been operating even without a licence.

“Large quantities of herbal products including cosmetic items were seized in the operation carried out in cooperation with the Barka Police. Most of the products were being repacked for sale”, the statement said.

The Authority called on citizens and residents not to buy medicines or cosmetic items which are banned from sale in the Sultanate and buy them only from licenced shops.

The Ministry of Health has allocated a page on its website with information on herbal medicines or health products that are prohibited from circulating in the Sultanate along with pictures, that is constantly updated.

This, according to the ministry, was done following a spike in the number of cases relating to the sale of herbal medicines and their formulations without obtaining proper licences.

“This is in total violations of the clauses and provisions of the Regulation the Profession of Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Establishments Law issued by Royal Decree No 35/2015,” says the ministry.