Hellas Verona Academy holds trials in Oman

MUSCAT: The Italian Soccer Academy in Muscat that has exclusive partnership with the Italian Serie A team Hellas Verona have brought to Oman a unique opportunity for kids from 8 to 19 years old that dream of traveling to Europe to play football. The Hellas Verona trials happened from November 2 to 14 in Seeb and Wattayah, where two of the Italian Soccer Academy venues are located. Coach Andrea and Coach Alessandro from the Under-14 team of Hellas Verona provided technical and tactical drills during the 12 days of trials and have selected one player to travel to Italy with all expenses paid. Currently, three Omani boys are in Italy training with Hellas Verona youth team and the new player will arrive soon to join the group.

