Helicopter with Yusuff Ali onboard crash lands in Kerala

A helicopter in which the Gulf-based businessperson, MA Yusuff Ali (Lulu Group chairman), and his wife were traveling had an emergency landing at a village in the Indian state of Kerala.

The helicopter crash-landed due to a technical fault in a swamp of a residential area at about 8.45 in the morning and since it was a secluded area, a major mishap was averted, the local media in India reported.

Both Yusuff Ali and his wife were rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid. There were five persons on board, No one sustained serious injuries.