Main Oman 

Helicopter tourism to be launched in Oman

Oman Observer

Muscat: Al Sharqiyah Aviation, a subsidiary of Mohammed al Barwani Group, has inked its first contract with South Africa’s MCC Aviation Company to charter two Airbus H255s on July 17.

“We are in the final stages of obtaining the necessary permits from General Authority for Civil Aviation,” said the CEO of Al Sharqiyah Aviation. We will begin operations with two five-passenger Airbus H125 aircraft and a pilot. The two aircraft will be leased at the moment, and the company will purchase its own helicopters in line with business growth. We are also in talks with various tour operators, hotels and airlines to meet the needs of their customers.”

He added, “To develop our brand and connect with the general public, various services and offerings, our website will be launched soon.”

It may be noted that Al Sharqiyah Aviation was established to contribute to the support of the tourism market in the Sultanate. Its services are based on organizing tours, transporting tourists to different tourist destinations and providing logistical services.

The company is also looking to provide its services to meet the requirements of tenders offered locally or from the GCC. The company seeks to offer the clients the opportunity to see the beauty of Oman through sightseeing tours, destination transfers and adventure flights and experiences.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3995 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Three modern fishery ports planned in Wusta and Dhofar

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Three modern fishery ports planned in Wusta and Dhofar

GCC bond and Sukuk issuance hits $70 billion in 2017

Oman Observer Comments Off on GCC bond and Sukuk issuance hits $70 billion in 2017

Eni, BP to unlock Oman Block 77’s gas potential

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Eni, BP to unlock Oman Block 77’s gas potential