Helicopter tourism to be launched in Oman

MUSCAT: Al Sharqiyah Aviation, a subsidiary of Mohammed al Barwani Group, has inked its first contract with South Africa’s MCC Aviation Company to charter two Airbus H255s on July 17.

“We are in the final stages of obtaining the necessary permits from General Authority for Civil Aviation,” said the CEO of Al Sharqiyah Aviation. We will begin operations with two five-passenger Airbus H125 aircraft and a pilot.

The two aircraft will be leased at the moment, and the company will purchase its own helicopters in line with business growth. We are also in talks with various tour operators, hotels and airlines to meet the needs of their customers.”

He added, “To develop our brand and connect with the general public, various services and offerings, our website will be launched soon.”

It may be noted that Al Sharqiyah Aviation was established to contribute to the support of the tourism market in the Sultanate. Its services re based on organising tours, transporting tourists to different tourist destinations and providing logistical services.

The company is also looking to provide its services to meet the requirements of tenders offered locally or from the GCC.

The company seeks to offer the clients the opportunity to see the beauty of Oman through sightseeing tours, destination transfers and adventure flights and experiences.

