Weather Alert: Heavy rains in Oman

Photos from Twitter (@KKhalied7, @almozn_wather)

Muscat: Heavy rains and thunderstorms have been reported from Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and North al Batinah, which is likely to be extended in the coming hours to include the South Batinah and Dakhiliyah.

“Continuous heavy thundershowers are expected over Musandam, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, al Buraimi, al Dakhliya, al Dahirah and Muscat governorates, accompanied with fresh winds, hail, flash floods (wadis) and low horizontal visibility. Sea state will be moderate to rough during this period over Sea of Oman.”

According to the weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, a trough of low pressure, located in the south of Iran, will affect the Sultanate for four days until Friday, November 22.

The weather charts also indicate a relative decrease in temperature associated with the weather condition.

Jabal Shams will have the lowest minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius, followed by Haima (16), Nizwa (18), Buraimi, Ibra and Rustaq (19) alike.

Muscat and Suhar will have minimum temperatures of 20 degrees during the next four days.

Sea state will be moderate to rough along the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman with wave height ranging between 1.5 metres and 2.5 while it will be moderate along rest of the coasts with wave height ranging between 1 and 0.5 meters.