Muscat: The Directorate General of Meteorology said that clouds formations in the Al Wusta Governorate, northern parts of the Sultanate, and the Hajar Mountains lead to scattered rains, followed by thunderstorms.

Rains of varying intensity have been reported from Mahout, Duqm, Jalan Bani Bu Ali, Jalan Bani Bu Hassan, Al Kamil, Al Wafi, and Sur.