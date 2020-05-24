Local Main 

Heavy rains, thunderstorms expected in parts of Oman

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Meteorology has predicted heavy to moderate rains, thunderstorms, sometimes accompanied by active winds, on the Hajar mountains and the surrounding areas.

It likely to spread towards the coastal areas overlooking the Sea of Oman, a statement said.

