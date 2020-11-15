Local Main 

Heavy rains reported in coastal areas of Oman

Muscat: Coastal areas of the Sea of Oman have been witnessing rains of varying intensity during the last few hours, said Oman Meteorology.

Some parts of the capital also reported heavy to moderate rains on Sunday morning.

The Musandam Governorate has been receiving rains of varying intensity with chances of thundershowers in the rest of the northern parts of the country, Oman Meteorology said.

The authorities have urged people to take caution and not to risk crossing the valleys and water bodies resulting from the depression.

 

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre has indicated that a trough of low pressure named (AL-Tayibat ) will affect northern parts of the Sultanate on November 14-15.

“It is expected that varied intensity of rainfall, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds over governorate of Musandam extend gradually to affect governorates of North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Muscat, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhliyah, North al Sharqiyah, and South al Sharqiyah,” the statement said.

The weather event will be associated with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds which will lead to a relative decrease in temperature.

The sea state will be moderate to rough along with the coastal areas of Musandam governorate Oman Sea with a maximum wave height of 2.5 meters.

Civil Aviation Authority had advised all to take precautions during rain and wadis and to check the visibility and sea state before sailing and follow the Issued weather bulletins and reports.

