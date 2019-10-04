Heavy rains in many wilayats

Trough from Iran moves from east to west

Wadi Sahtan was overflowing on Friday along with other wadis in the Sultanate as the trough from Iran is moving in from west to east bringing rains all across Al Hajr Mountain chain and adjoining areas. An advisory from Oman Met office has thunderstorm alert for Ibra, Saiq, Ibri, Nizwa and Buraimi.

According to Met Office areas which received rains on Friday were from North Al Batinah to Northern Al Sharqiyah. Heavy rains were reported in Shinas and Rustaq.

As of Friday afternoon rains were reported over mountains in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, but later rains are expected to reach Nizwa, Al Hamra and other wilayats.

Wadis are expected to overflow, said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office (Public Authority of Civil Aviation).

“On Saturday and Sunday rains are expected in the Musandam Governorate,” said the weather expert.

The forecast states that there are chances of cumulus clouds and sporadic rains and at times with thunderstorms on Hajar Mountains and adjacent areas, as well as in Musandam Governorate.

The weather pattern is also expected to extend to parts of the coast of the Oman Sea by Friday night and on Saturday and Sunday as well.

The Met office urged the public to exercise caution due to poor visibility (horizontal visibility) during rains and fog formations as well as strong downdraft wind during heavy rains.

The weather forecast also stated that there is a chance of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches formations along coastal areas of Oman Sea and Arabian Sea.

Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea, winds will be easterly to northeasterly light to moderate during the day becoming variable

light at night, and along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea winds will be southwesterly moderate to fresh, while over rest of the Sultanate winds will be easterly to southeasterly light to moderate.

The sea is expected to be moderate to rough along the Arabian Sea coast with maximum wave height of 2.5 metres and slight along rest of the Sultanate coast with maximum wave height of 1.25 metre.