Heavy rains, hail lash Saham; more showers likely today

MUSCAT: A number of wilayats experienced rains varying in intensity on Saturday due to the impact of low pressure trough. Light rains were reported in the Niyabat of Al Rawdha, the Wilayat of Ibri and the Wilayat of Dhank. Rainfall of varying amounts were reported in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi since Saturday morning and continued through the day with heavy downpours reported in the evening in all parts of the wilayat especially in the centre of the wilayat. Cumulus clouds were seen over the top of the mountains for long hours. The Wilayat of Saham received heavy rains accompanied by hail and wind causing overflowing of several wadis across the wilayat. Showers were also reported in the Wilayat of Suhar. The Wilayat of Shinas received varying amounts of rain with heavy downpours reported mainly on the mountainous areas.

The Wilayat of Al Rustaq experienced moderate to heavy rains which began on Saturday morning with heavy rains reported in some villages in Wadi Bani Ghafir. The Directorate-General of Meteorology predicts partly cloudy conditions for Sunday on the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North and South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar with chances of thunder showers and hail.

