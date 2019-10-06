Heavy rains experienced in many wilayats

Muscat: Heavy rains, accompanied by thundershowers were reported from the northern governorates of the Sultanate, leading to waterfalls from mountains at several places.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) in South al Batinah reported the drowning of a 15-year-old at Wadi Halban in the Wilayat of Nakhl.

Advisory for thunderstorms was issued for many places including Saham, Adam, Ibra, Ibri, Bidiya, Amerat, Nizwa, Buraimi, Suhar and Khasab among others.

Road traffic was reportedly disrupted on the Ibri-Rustaq Road and other places in South Batinah due to heavy rains and flowing wadis.

Speaking to the Observer, an official met said the prevailing conditions will continue until Monday evening or early Tuesday.

“There are chances of isolated rain occasionally thunderstorms associated with fresh wind and hail over Al Hajr Mountains and adjoining areas during the afternoon to evening hours of Monday. It may extend to coastal areas with chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches formations.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution as poor visibility during thunderstorm rain and fog formations are expected.

Meanwhile, some of the dams in the catchment areas of rains received 13.175 million cubic metres of water, according to the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR).

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Manah (92 mm), Rustaq (86 mm), Ibri (71 mm), Wadi Bani Khalid (56 mm), Khaboura (48m), Dibba (32mm), Qurayyat (27mm), Muscat (27 mm), Sur (9mm) and Buraimi (8 mm).