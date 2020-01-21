Front Stories 

Heavy rains expected this week: Met

Muscat: A trough of low pressure will affect the northern governorates of the Sultanate starting Wednesday evening (January 22) until Friday, said Oman Meteorology.

“There are chances of rain and thundershowers accompanied by fresh downdraft winds, hail, and wadis (flashfloods) over Musandam governorate, while Buraimi and governorates adjacent to Sea of Oman, weather will be partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain. Moreover, the sea state will be moderate along most of Oman’s coasts with a maximum wave height of 2m.”

Following the passage of the trough, a fresh (15 — 30 knots) northwesterly wind will affect most of the governorates starting on Friday evening (January 25) leading to a noticeable drop in air temperature, frost formation over mountains, and blowing dust over deserts and open areas.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised all to take precautions during rain and wadis and to check the sea state before sailing.

