Heavy rains, accompanied by thundershowers, fresh winds, hail, flash floods and poor horizontal visibility were reported from the governorates of North and South al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, and North and South Al Sharqiyah. In the Wilayat of Al Rustaq in the Governorate of South Al Batinah, a 15-year-old boy went missing in Wadi Al Hoqain area.

Related