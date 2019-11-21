Heavy rains drench Oman

Heavy rains, accompanied by thundershowers, fresh winds, hail, flash floods and poor horizontal visibility were reported from the governorates of North and South al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, and North and South Al Sharqiyah.

There are chances of continuous but isolated rainfall over the governorates of Musandam, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

With Al Amerat-Bausher Mountain closed from all directions, motorists have been urged by ROP to take the alternative route through Wadi Adei.

“The weather stations in Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah and North and South Sharqiyah governorates are showing an increase in relative humidity with fog formation and reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 1,000 metre,” Oman Meteorology said.

On Wednesday, heavy rains and thunderstorms were reported from many parts of the Sultanate including Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and North Al Batinah, South Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah and Muscat.

As most of the traffic signals in Muscat were disrupted due to heavy rains, motorists were urged to be careful while crossing intersections.

A person was reported to be stuck in his vehicle in Amerat on Wednesday, according to PACDA.

The civil defence personnel were placed near wadis to attend to any emergency situation.

In the Wilayat of Al Rustaq in the Governorate of South Al Batinah, a 15-year-old boy went missing in Wadi Al Hoqain area. The rescue team of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) launched the search operations on the site.

The PACDA team also rescued three people in Al Buraimi after their vehicle got stuck in Wadi Hamad.

In Muscat, Muttrah Souq was flooded for the second time in two weeks forcing shops to down shutters and minimise damage.

According to the weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, a trough of low pressure, located near the south of Iran, will affect the Sultanate till Friday. The weather charts also indicate a relative decrease in temperatures associated with the weather condition.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has urged citizens and expatriates to take precautions, not to cross flowing wadis and check the sea state before sailing.

Vinod Nair & Hammam al Badi