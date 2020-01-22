Heavy rains expected from today: Met

Muscat: Weather analyses by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre indicate that a trough of low pressure will affect the northern governorates of the Sultanate starting from Wednesday to Friday.

Chances of rains and thundershowers accompanied with fresh downdraft winds and hail are expected over the Governorate of Musandam.

Wet conditions were forecast for the Sultanate in the next couple of days with temperatures also expected to drop from current levels.

The Oman Met clarified, “Although the Sultanate has witnessed in the past few days minimum temperatures that were below average, it did not break the record minimum temperatures that were recorded in previous years, except for Saiq .”

Following the passage of the trough, a fresh (15-30 knots) northwesterly wind will affect most of the governorates starting from Friday evening leading to a noticeable drop in air temperature, frost formation over mountains, and blowing dust over deserts and open areas.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) advises all to exercise caution during rains and wadis overflow and to check the sea state before sailing.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Saiq were below the national average for January every year.

Oman Met said that on January 16, 2020, the temperature recorded at Saiq was -0.5 degrees, compared to an average of 7.6 degrees during this period.

At the same time for Muscat, the coldest January (10.7 degrees Celsius) was recorded on January 3, 2006, while the average temperature for January was 16.7.

The coldest January (8.4 degrees Celsius) in Al Rustaq was recorded on January 5, 2007, while the average temperature for January was 14.4.

The coldest January (5.2 degrees Celsius) in Nizwa was recorded on January 10, 2008, while the average temperature for January was 12.6.