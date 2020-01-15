Heavy rains lash sultanate, temperatures drop to single digits

Muscat: Heavy rains were reported early Wednesday from the governorates of Muscat, Musandam, North and South Batinah and Dakhiliyah, which will later extend to South Sharqiyah and parts of the east and the west Hajar mountains.

With heavy rains expected over the next six hours, Oman Meteorology warned that as sea waves are expected to rise to 3 m within the next 24 hours, sea goers and fishermen shall avoid any risks.

According to Oman Meteorology, Ras al Hadd in South Sharqiyah received the highest amount of rainfall in the sultanate, Muscat City received 42.8 mm and Seeb received 31.2 mm of rainfall.

Motorists have been urged to drive safe as an accident has been reported near the Halban bridge on Muscat Expressway following a collision between two vehicles.

Muscat Highway is experiencing traffic congestion to Muscat due to heavy vehicle density, ROP said in a statement.

On the Sultan Qaboos Street, waterlogging has been reported opposite the Ministries Area leading to traffic congestion, it added.

Residents of the Wadi Kabir area in Muscat reported waterlogging and flowing wadis due to heavy rains that started from 6.30 am.

Minimum temperatures in Muscat, Sur, and Suhar re expected to drop to 14 degrees on Wednesday, while in Rustaq (10), Ibra (9), Nizwa (8), Haima (8) and Saiq (1) temperatures drop to under single digits.

According to the weather analysis, the trough of low pressure will affect the Sultanate on Wednesday.

“The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rain over governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, North Batinah, South Batinah, Muscat, Dakhliyah, and South al Sharqiyah. The weather event is associated with the fresh northerly winds causing dust raising and hazy conditions over deserts and open areas and moderate to rough sea conditions along most of the Sultanate coasts with wave height ranging between 2 to 3 meters.

PACA has advised all to take precautions during rains and flowing wadis to check the sea state before sailing.