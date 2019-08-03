Heathrow union strike to affect several flights

Muscat: London Heathrow Airport will reportedly cancel 177 flights on Monday and Tuesday after a union vote rejected a pay offer.

According to reports, passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for updates on the status of their flights.

Affected passengers might be offered other flights or refunds by their airline, according to reports.

Oman Air has advised passengers to take note of the strike and advised minimum carriage of hand luggage. It also advised arriving at the airport as early as possible.

“Unite the union plans to take industrial strike action at Heathrow on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 August, and Friday 23 and Saturday 24 August. We’d like to reassure you that the airport will continue to operate on these days as we put contingency plans in place. In the meantime, Heathrow remains committed to finding a solution with Unite to avoid further strike action,” the Heathrow said in a statement.

“Whilst most flights will operate as scheduled, to ensure your comfort, safety and security during this time, we are working with our airline partners to consolidate and reduce the number of flights operating during the strike period. Unfortunately, this does mean that some passengers will be moved onto different flights by their airlines. This is a difficult time for Heathrow, our airline partners, and above all our passengers, as the proposed strike action has been unreasonably designed to impact passengers taking well-deserved holidays. We apologise for any disruption to your journey and appreciate your patience during this time, it added.