Heathrow airport workers postpone today’s strike action

Muscat: The airport workers’ union at London Heathrow have opted to postpone their strike action for today, August 5, said Oman Air in a statement and added its flights at London’s Heathrow Airport will operate as scheduled for today.

“The strike action on August 6 has not been decided. We are closely monitoring the situation, and are making plans to ensure any disruptions to our flight operations at London’s Heathrow Airport will be minimized, if the strike action goes ahead,” the airline said.

“We urge all guests to monitor our website and social media channels for up to date information on the status of our flight operations,” the airline said.