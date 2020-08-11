World 

Heathrow Airport passenger numbers down 88%

Oman Observer

Britain’s Heathrow Airport renewed its call for COVID-19 testing at airports on Tuesday as it reported an 88% plunge in July passenger numbers due to ongoing restrictions on travel which it said were strangling the UK economy.

Heathrow, which is owned by a group of investors including Spain’s Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, said 60% of Heathrow’s route network remained grounded, requiring passengers to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Despite thousands of Britons holidaying overseas after months of lockdown, the government has already reimposed quarantine on arrivals from Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra.

Last week finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list when asked whether France could also join it.

However, Heathrow believes airport testing of passengers could safely keep routes open and restart others to help the UK’s economic recovery.

“Tens of thousands of jobs are being lost because Britain remains cut off from critical markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Singapore,” said Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye.

“The government can save jobs by introducing testing to cut quarantine from higher-risk countries while keeping the public safe from a second wave of COVID.”

Over 860,000 passengers traveled through Heathrow in July – down 88% on the previous year, but a slight uplift in traffic since the start of the pandemic, driven by the UK government’s creation of the first “travel corridors” on July 4. Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7527 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Hunger stalks Yemen’s remote villages after four years of war

Oman Observer Comments Off on Hunger stalks Yemen’s remote villages after four years of war

Sudan’s PM to join peace talks with rebels

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sudan’s PM to join peace talks with rebels

Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont held in Germany

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont held in Germany