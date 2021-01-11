Heartiest congratulations and most sincere wishes to His Majesty the Sultan

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat affirms its readiness to play its role in the implementation of Oman Vision 2040

On Monday, 11 January 2021, the Sultanate celebrates the first anniversary of its renewed Renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

His Majesty the Sultan has been leading a transformational phase in the country’s march with well-thought-out efforts that have marked the beginning of the ambitious Oman Vision 2040. With the approval of His Majesty the Sultan, the Government is moving ahead with the 10th Five Year Plan.

It is restructuring the state’s administrative apparatus and has announced a major fiscal rebalance plan that promotes economic stability. These steps aim to create the appropriate conditions and climate for the Oman Vision 2040 which stands on the pillars of People and Society, Economy and Development, Governance and Institutional Performance and the Environment.

Playing its part, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in Oman, is keenly providing the best banking services in the country and partners with various institutions for the implementation of national goals.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bank Muscat, the Management Team and employees, Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail al Mashani (pictured), Chairman, said: “It is a great honour to express our most sincere wishes of good health and long life to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. We pray to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty, grant him good health and continuous blessings.

May the Almighty Allah safeguard Oman and its people and help Oman continue its Renewed Renaissance under his wise leadership. We renew our solemn pledge of loyalty and allegiance to His Majesty.”

Bank Muscat continues its support of the implementation of Oman Vision 2040 through its partnership with the government, private sector and the community. The bank provides various products and services to enable the engine of growth needed to achieve national development goals.

Sustainability is a running theme in the Bank’s initiatives and activities, ensuring lasting positive benefits for the local community. In the recent past, the Bank jointly with the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage inaugurated the old village of Misfat al Abriyeen in the Wilayat of Al Hamra to boost heritage tourism and preserve the cultural heritage of Oman.

