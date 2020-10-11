Healthy Niçoise salad revisited

ULTIMATE JOY

Chef Thierry Quintric is convinced that food should bring the ultimate joy to consumers, and he believes that the creative approach to cooking creates a viable excuse to get together at the table. As executive chef of Hormuz Grand Hotel, he made it his mission to give Oman diversified and inspiring dishes that are now served at restaurants like Omny, Straits and even the Indian-cuisine-themed restaurant Qureshi. In the next two weeks, Chef Thierry will be sharing four of his best recipes so you can have something to surprise your family with at least twice each week.

INGREDIENTS:



80 gm Tuna steak Saku

2 pcs Quail egg

4 pcs Kalamata olive

1 pcs New potato

50 gm Green beans

30gm Baby gem lettuce

2 pcs Cherry tomato

For Dressing

1/2 cup of Vegetable oil

2 tbspoon of Dijon mustard

Salt as required

Ground pepper as required

1/4 cup White vinegar

Preparation and cooking instructions:

Seasoned the tuna steak with salt and ground pepper olive oil.

Seared the tuna in medium heat pan each side 10 sec and slice the steak.

Boil the quail egg about 3 to 4 minutes and peel the shells.

Blanch the green bean in 2 minutes keep in ice water.

Cut the potato and boil well. Now marinade all the ingredients with the margination or dressings

Arrange the all ingredients in plate to serve.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF Thierry Quintric

Executive Chef

Hormuz Grand, A Radisson Collection Hotel

Chef Thierry Quintric is currently the Executive Chef of Hormuz Grand Muscat, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Born in Brest, France, he joined a culinary school at the age of 17, formally beginning his apprenticeship/career four years later. His professional career began in Europe where he worked for several restaurants and hotels, including Michelin-starred properties. Thierry’s travels have taken him to London and Caribbean Islands, where he worked at Cap Juluca Hotel-Resort, Anguilla. His rich career has seen him work with brands such as Le Méridien, Moevenpick, Kempinski and, more recently, Radisson Group, in Africa and the Middle East.

The chef has specialized in dietetics and healthy food, having spent the summer of 2004 in a specialized hotel – Thalasso-Spa restaurant in France. Chef Thierry is known to be a follower of the new cooking method that incorporates in-value freshness and bio products; he is a big fan of Mediterranean food, which offers a large range of fresh food, herbs and spices to discover. He also likes to use local products in his sophisticated culinary creations to sublimate his dishes.

He also believes in using fresh Omani local produce that enhances his creation for guest’s discovery & satisfaction and in return contributes to our local economy.