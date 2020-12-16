Healthy foreign exchange reserves support stability of fixed peg: CBO

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, Dec 16 –

Despite a plethora of fiscal challenges unleashed by the economic downturn and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) have remained adequate while also helping support the stability of the Omani currency’s fixed peg to the US dollar, the Central Bank said in a report.

Based on standard metrics, the CBO’s reserves remained adequate in 2019 and the first half of 2020, the apex bank said.

“They provide sufficient external buffers for the fixed exchange rate regime and provide suitable coverage of imports,” it stated in the newly released 2020 Financial Stability Report.

It further noted: “Price stability continued to be one of the strengths of the Omani economy, as the stable peg to the USD continued to serve as a credible nominal anchor that supports price stability and minimises the risk of inflationary pressures.”

“The Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves together with the foreign liquid assets held by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) constitute crucial external buffers for the Sultanate against external shocks.

As an oil exporting economy with a pegged exchange rate regime, it is critical for Oman to hold adequate FX reserves to safeguard the stability of the peg, without imposing capital controls, and maintain its ability to purchase necessary imports if regular FX inflows are interrupted,” it said.

The Central Bank’s gross FX reserves decreased 4.2 per cent during 2019 to RO 6.41 billion (versus RO 6.69 billion in 2018). Excluding foreign liabilities to non-residents, net FX reserves amounted to RO 5.72 billion in December 2019, 4.7 per cent less than its 2018 value (RO 6.0 billion).

During the first half of 2020, gross FX reserves rebounded to RO 6.63 billion, but net FX reserves slid to RO 5.65 billion.

“Despite fluctuating oil revenues and persistent current account deficits, CBO’s FX reserves maintained relative stability over the past few years,” the report stated.

Monetary conditions, the report said, remained supportive for growth without imposing inflationary pressures and were generally in line with monetary conditions in the USA thanks to the pegged exchange rate regime. “The trends of monetary aggregates in Oman do not seem to be a source of macroeconomic vulnerabilities,” it stated. However, the Financial Stability Report noted that the solid demand for Omani Sovereign International Debt Issues in 2019 temporarily weakened in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Notwithstanding the vulnerabilities highlighted earlier, market participants continued to show considerable confidence in the Omani economy and strong demand for Omani issues of sovereign debt,” said the Central Bank. In fact, the July 2019 Eurobond issues were oversubscribed and Oman raised $3 billion in total at attractive rates. Orders totalled nearly $14 billion.

Coupon rates were 4.875 per cent for 5.5 year maturity and 6 per cent for 10-year maturity, according to the CBO report.

The yield and sovereign spread data for Oman’s sovereign Eurobonds and international sukuk displayed a muted reaction to the negative rating actions of 2019, the report said.

In 2020, however, the dual shock caused by the pandemic, and the subsequent multiple unfavourable rating actions, adversely reflected on the demand for Oman’s Eurobonds and international sukuk in March and April, with quick recovery observed during May and June 2020, it noted.