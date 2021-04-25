Healthy eating to stay fit

It is advised to divide Iftar meal into two small meals.

It helps in reducing the belly fat during the holy month

It always comes to mind that fasting in Ramadhan is related to weight loss and good shape. However, according to experts, fasting helps only if the fasting person adheres to a proper diet and does not overeat. It is necessary to have a nutritional balance and choose the right foods to consume at the appropriate time.

Many expect that fasting makes it necessary for the fasting person to lose weight during the holy month due to the limited period during which food and drink are allowed. They think that this should lead to consuming fewer calories.

Experts agree that Ramadhan can be a golden opportunity to lose weight through several steps. Firstly, avoid eating to the point of satiety. If you listen to your stomach while you eat, you will notice that at some point, you have reached a comfortable level that makes you feel light, energetic, and in a good mood. However, if you continue to eat after getting this stage, you will gradually approach the feeling of satiety, which is associated with difficulty breathing, lethargy, heaviness, bloating, frustration and regret.

“It is advised to divide Iftar meal into two small meals. It helps in reducing the stomach during the month of Ramadhan. It is recommended that the first meal include: water, a fruit, laban, soup, salad, and some carbohydrates and bread. While the second meal may include the main dish with salad or soup,” said Fatima al Ruqaishi, a nutritionist.

It is also essential to eat more vegetables, as the benefits of vegetables in the month of Ramadhan are many, as they provide the body with many vitamins and minerals it needs. They are low in calories, easy to digest and help to feel full.

“It is recommended that vegetables make up half of the food you consume in every Ramadhan meal. To vary in salads and soups that contain vegetables is important, and it is also recommended to serve them cooked or grilled of various kinds,” Al Ruqaishi added.

One of the significant steps to maintain good health and shape in Ramadhan is to avoid eating fried foods. Even small amounts of fried foods provide the body with relatively large amounts of calories; because every tablespoon of oil, regardless of type, contains 90 calories. Avoid fried foods such as falafel, French fries, fried fish, and fried vegetables. Although they look very tempting after a long day of fasting, they are rich in calories and cause digestive disorders.

Moreover, increase your physical exercise. The only scientifically proven way to increase your calorie burn is by physical exertion. The best time to be physically active during Ramadhan is after breaking the fast. It is recommended for half an hour a day, at a rate of at least 150 minutes per week, that is, five days a week.

Although desserts are part of the Ramadhan table, be careful. Al Ruqaishi explained that the correct way to have sweets is to choose a small amount and eat slowly and with pleasure. “The desserts should be eaten at the end of the meal, and not as a substitute for a whole meal” she asserted, adding that it is important to choose healthy types of sweets such as chocolate of 70 per cent cocoa, cakes stuffed with walnuts or cheese, apple puree, low-fat ice cream or homemade sweets that contain a small amount of fat.” Also, do not over-consume dates compared to other types of fruits, as dates contain the highest concentration of sugar and calories. It is advised not to exceed three servings of fruits per day during Ramadhan, including dates.

Finally, replace shelled grains with whole grains, such as bulgur, whole wheat, barley, and brown rice, as they contain dietary fibers that help you feel full.

Zainab al Nassri

@zainabalnasseri