Health workers wary of ‘attendants’ visit in hospitals

Even as all possible curbs are in practice to reduce the spread of Covid-19 cases in Dhofar, a section of health workers are worried over the visit of ‘attendants’ in some hospitals in the governorate.

It has been noticed that some people are still in denial about the pandemic. They are fearlessly moving here and there, even visiting hospitals to see their relatives and friends who have Covid-19 symptoms.

“This is a dangerous practice not only for the community but for the frontline health workers who are working day and night to beat the pandemic. I have seen some attendants visiting wards and going out after meeting their relatives. Since they immediately do not have any severe symptoms, they go shopping in malls etc after visiting their relatives in hospitals, and unknowingly spread the virus,” said a health worker on the condition of anonymity.

Since the pandemic has entered into a critical phase in the Sultanate, it can be beaten only with concerted efforts and with the cooperation of one and all. It is not possible to stop its spread unless all the loopholes are plugged. The authorities are coming out with hard yet praiseworthy measures to contain the disease. Still, there are people, like some hospital visitors, who are silent spreaders of the virus, said Mohammed ba Omar, a government employee pursuing higher studies.

He called for cooperation from the general public and requested the authorities to regulate the visit of attendants, particularly in the Covid wards.

Endorsing the concern, another health worker said, such ignorant behaviour is seen only in small hospitals. In contrast, big hospitals are following the best practices as much as possible.

“But the question here is not being big or small. The new variants can spread 70 per cent faster, so everyone should be mindful that even smallest of the loopholes can become big,” she said.

It is good to love and support relatives in a tough time like this. Still, one should be mindful of the responsibilities of own safety and safety of others, she said.

Dhofar is undergoing an 11-hour daily lockdown as a stringent measure to check the spread of the virus. The ‘people in denial’ have to understand that though the germs cause the pandemic, they are responsible for spreading it due to their irresponsible behaviour.