Health services challenges, solutions discussed

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the Directorate General of Specialised Medical Care (DGSMC), convened on Thursday a meeting for the directors of referral hospitals and specialised centers.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Kadhim bin Jafar bin Suliman, DGSMC Director General, in the presence of the Director General of Khoula Hospital along with the directors of hospitals and specialised medical centres across the Sultanate.

The meeting aimed to follow-up periodically in order to improve the specialised services in the hospitals, addressing the challenges of providing health services and lack of human resources, as well as discussing the improvement and performance development plans and what has been done on its implementation.

During the meeting, a number of topics including improving the referral system among the hospitals in various governorates, and the matters related to nursing services in the hospitals to ensure the quality of services were discussed.

The meeting also touched upon the patient safety initiative and reviewed a number of successful initiatives of some hospitals in order to exchange experiences and to be implemented in the rest of the Sultanate’s hospitals.

