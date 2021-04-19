Health services are in place to fight Covid-19

HM directive to study need for Dhofar field hospital

@patkaushal

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has directed to study the extent of the need to establish a field hospital in Dhofar Governorate, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, confirmed during his visit to the governorate on Monday.

The minister took stock of the situation in Dhofar Governorate, and confirmed there are enough beds to accommodate Covid-19 patients in the hospitals.

The minister held series of meetings with the health officials and local authorities and assured them of all possible assistance following the increase in new cases of the Covid-19 variants.

He said the current needs of the hospitals are being monitored and supplied with necessary medical equipment and personnel.

Commenting on the availability of ventilators, the minister said, “There is no shortage of ventilators and enough of them are available, whether it is in Dhofar Governorate or any other governorate.”

He also assured that testing kits are sufficiently available. “There is one type distributed to all the governorates. It was directed that priority should be given to Dhofar Governorate due to the geographical distance from the capital,” the minister added. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported 1,399 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 181,430. With 12 new deaths, the total death toll in the Sultanate has reached 1,890.

During the past 24 hours, 107 people were hospitalised, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 818, including 265 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 161,670, which is 89 per cent of the total cases reported.