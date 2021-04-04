Health precautions must as temperatures to rise further

With temperatures soaring by the day and Covid-19 continues to pose a threat to life, medics have advised sufficient liquids intake and avoid direct exposure to extreme heat.

These precautions apply more to people who work outside or those on the move to safeguard from possible heat stroke these days. At the same time, extreme precautions against the pandemic also need to be followed.

A minimum of 1.5 to 2 litres of water per day should be taken to keep hydrated. Proper water intake helps prevent dehydration, sunburn and heatstroke. Any of the situations can lead to medical complications,” says Dr Amira al Raidan, head of the Mental Health Department at the Non-Communicable Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health.

“Spicy foods should be avoided during summer because of the heat, especially when not taking enough fluids to prevent the risk of hurt burn, acidity and urinary tract infection,” Dr Raidan, also a psychiatrist at Al Masarrah Hospital said.

According to a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) study, heatstroke is the most serious heat-related disorder. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature.

The body temperature can rise up to 106 degrees Fahrenheit or higher within 10 to 15 minutes, and heatstroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.

“One should keep hydrated by taking sufficient liquid from time to time, and avoid exposure to extreme temperatures these days,” said Dr Viresh Singhvi, Specialist — Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospital.

One should seek medical assistance should any symptoms such as dry, hot reddish skin and lack of sweating, high body temperature, rapid pulse, confusion, or slurred speech.

“High levels of temperature can trigger cardiovascular events while extreme cold waves are more correlated with more coronary events such as heart attacks and heart attacks generally peak in winter,” says a doctor from a private hospital.

“Care is needed for those who take medicines for heart diseases or those who take water pills (diuretics to remove fluid retention).

The medical conditions like dehydration may lead to improper fluid balance resulting in complications if they are not monitoring and adjusting fluid intake,” said the doctor, adding that generally they should remain indoors when temperatures are soaring.