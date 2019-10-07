Health Ministry unveils PPP projects in Oman

A dialysis centre, secondary hospital and central laboratory are among a number of initiatives proposed by Oman’s Ministry of Health for implementation under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Details about the projects were unveiled at the PPP Oman Forum 2019, which opened at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre here on Monday.

The most prestigious of these ventures is a Central Laboratory, which the Ministry wants a private sector partner to design, build, finance and maintain on its behalf. The project entails the development of a modern central laboratory with advanced technology and R&D facilities at an estimated cost of RO 19 million.

The proposed project will fulfil the growing need for lab and research services in the Sultanate by providing technologically advanced testing services, as well as developing a central database of patients and potential diseases, according to the Ministry. Also lined up for development on a PPP basis is a 150-bed secondary hospital (expandable to 300 beds) to meet the needs of Oman’s growing population, the Ministry said. The proposed facility will feature the following: outpatient clinics, emergency department, radiology department, ICU, premature child care unit and dialysis unit. It will be developed on a long-term agreement with the private sector as a greenfield project to replace outdated facilities, the Ministry stated, noting that the location is yet to be finalised.

The Ministry’s portfolio of PPP proposals also calls for a 16-unit Dialysis Centre aimed at augmenting dialysis services in the Sultanate. The objective behind the project, according to the Ministry, is to enable increased access to dialysis services, as well as boost the quality of these services. Also envisaged is a Primary Health Centre to be developed under the PPP model under a long-term agreement with a private partner. The proposed greenfield facility will house as many as 16 clinics serving a population of around 10,000. Key services will include X-ray, dental, physiotherapy, mother-care, radiology and lab services.

