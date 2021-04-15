Health Ministry to continue Covid-19 vaccinations

Muscat: The Ministry of Health is pressing ahead with the vaccination of target segments of society against coronavirus (COVID-19) as part of the first stage of the National Campaign for Immunisation Against COVID-19 (First Stage).

The Ministry is conducting second dose vaccination using PfizerbioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca) in Muscat Governorate in four locations all days of the week, except Fridays and Saturdays.

The first of the designated locations will be Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Buasher (to serve the two wilayats of A’Seeb and Buasher), the second Muttrah Majlis (for Muscat and Muttrah), the third Quriyat Polyclinic and the fourth Al Amerat Wali’s Office. –ONA