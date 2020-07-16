Health Ministry presses ahead with Covid-19 epidemiological investigation survey

Muscat: The Ministry of Health is making progress in the national survey to investigate the epidemiological propagation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) infection in all governorates of the Sultanate.

The 10-week segment-based survey is being conducted in four rounds, each lasting five days, with two-week intervals. The total number of participants in the survey will be around 20,000 at a rate of 5,000 participants per round, 380-400 participants per governorate.

The survey, which probes the spread of Covid-19 infection in Omani society, comes as part of a national strategy for the next stage of battle against Covid-19. The survey’s results will be used as indicators about the prime time to lift restrictions to movement and to resume suspended services in the country.

Each of the persons selected for the survey will receive a phone call from representatives of the Ministry of Health in their respective governorates. Once the representatives get the preliminary approval of the selected persons, they will direct them to the nearest health centre or polyclinic for the rest of formalities after liaising with the centres concerned.

A completely safe and secure environment will be established for the selected persons to ensure that they will not be subjected to social mixing and that all necessary preventive procedures will be in place to safeguard their health. –ONA