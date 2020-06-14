Health Ministry organizes blood donation campaign

Muscat: The Ministry of Health represented by the Department of Blood Banks Services and in collaboration with the World Health Organization Office organized on Sunday a blood donation campaign, coinciding with World Blood Donor Day that comes this year under the theme ‘Safe Blood Saves Lives’ promoted with the slogan ‘Give blood and make the world a healthier place.’

HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahad al Said, Assistant Secretary General for the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers participated in this campaign by donating blood in support of the blood transfusion services. Oman WHO office personnel further participated in the campaign by donating blood.

His Highness extended his deep thanks to all the blood donors and praised the great role in saving the lives of many people.

It is worth noting that during the recent press conference of the Supreme Committee in charge of discussing mechanisms to deal with the Corona virus (Covid-19), His Excellency Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health thanked the blood donors for saving the many lives of those who need blood, urging them to continue their generous contribution.

Meanwhile, The Department of Blood Banks Services calls the various individuals from citizens and residents to continue donating blood as blood is a continuing need for many medical conditions. The Department thanks and praises all blood donors for their unlimited support for blood transfusion services in the Sultanate.