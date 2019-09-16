Health Ministry marks World Blood Donor Day

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Department of Blood Banks Services organized an event on Monday to honour the blood donors from individuals and contributing establishments that made donation campaigns successful.

The ceremony came within the celebration the World Blood Donor Day, which comes this year under the theme ‘Safe blood for all’.

The celebration ceremony was held at Grand Millennium hotel under the auspices of Ali bin Talib al Hinai, MOH’s Undersecretary for Planning Affairs, in the presence of number of their excellencies and senior officials, in addition to representatives of the authorities and organizations that contributed in the success of blood donation drives.

The honouring ceremony displayed presentations on the “Safe blood for all” in addition to the project named “Qatrat Hayat”.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest honoured 178 blood donors including donors with rare blood groups and platelet, in addition to the outstanding donor.

It should be noted that every year, on June 14, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event serves to thank voluntary blood donors and to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations. –ONA