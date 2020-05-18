Health Ministry launches hotline for obstetrics and gynecology counselling

Muscat: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Department of Woman and Child Health, has launches obstetrics and gynaecology counselling service in cooperation with the World Health Organization, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Omani Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OSOG).

The department will receive queries from of women of childbearing age, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women via a dedicated hotline. The aim is to provide clinical counselling for women about health conditions may not require them to visit hospital amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The counselling service also includes providing precautionary and preventive measures for women to protect them from the virus.

Omani and expat women in all governorates of the Sultanate may seek the service by contacting the hotline 24441999 and they will get answers by a midwife, or a gynaecologist if necessary. The service will be available from 10 am to 4 pm on weekdays expect for Fridays and Saturdays and official holidays.

The ministry warned that pregnant women who suffer risk factors for severe headache, hazy vision, cramps, swelling face and hands and legs, vaginal bleeding, should visit hospital. — ONA