Health Ministry launches 10th Five-Year Plan for Health Development

Muscat: The 10th Five-Year Plan for Health Development (2021-2025) and the Health Sector Strategic Plans were launched on Tuesday under the auspices of Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

The 10th Five-Year Plan for Health Development 2021-2025 is considered a paradigm shift of Oman’s health system and planning as health is on the top of national priorities within Oman Vision 2040.

The 10th five-year plan aims at providing more comprehensive services to achieve health for all, better care and quality by collaborating with other health sectors and stakeholders.

Aligned with the strategic approaches, the 10th health development plan was therefore based on Oman Vision 2040, the Health Vision 2050 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in addition to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) work programme, the Political Declaration of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), as well as Salalah Declaration on UHC 2030.

The plan was also built on the global agreement towards achieving universal health coverage, the results and recommendations of the evaluation for the 9th five-year health plan 2020-2016.

The implementation of the 10th Health Development Plan 2021-2025 is supported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the commitment of the directorates general to achieve the best indicators locally and globally to contribute in enhancing health services in the Sultanate.

The 10th plan is empowered by qualified national competences to provide high quality health services and advanced systems and devices.

The availability of an operational budget with a systematic utilization of its resources, along with facilitating the funding of innovations and research in the health field, in addition to engaging partners in all sectors would definitely contribute to the success of this plan.

The plan consists of six strategic objectives, key priority initiatives, and (43) expected results, carried out by the ministry including central directorates and directorates in the governorates, according to the levels of implementation.

The MOH’s 10th five-year plan has been developed in line with the National Health Plan that includes governmental and private agencies offering health services in the Sultanate. It aims to establish a culture of joint planning and implementation and emphasizing that health is everyone’s responsibility.

The plan comprises six strategic programmes carried out through initiatives and projects to achieve universal health coverage, health sector governance and restructuring, a more sustainable efficient health sector planning and financing system, human resources development for health, sustainable availability of medical and pharmaceutical products and equipment, and digital transformation in the health sector.

The training and meetings regarding the development of the 10th five-year Plan for Health Development (2021-2025) and strategic programmes at the central level and at the level of operational plans for the governorates was carried out via video conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The launching ceremony was attended by senior officials, representatives of the UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), Directors General of Health Services of the governorates, as well as senior officials from Ministry of Economy, hospitals’ directors and Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-Up Unit. –ONA