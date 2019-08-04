Health ministry issues clarification on infant mortality news

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday published a clarification regarding the news on the infant death rate in the Sultanate.

The ministry in their statement said the news which stated 3100 infant deaths in including 2500 Omani children between January to May this year is wrong.

“The reporter referred to page number 33 of the monthly bulletin issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information(NCSI) published in July but got the figures wrong. 3100 represents the total number of deaths (children and adults) from January to May 2019 in the Sultanate. This figure is not alone for the infant deaths,” the ministry explained.

According to the statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information for the year 2018, the total infant mortality (under the age of one year) was 8.5 per 1000 live births among Omanis.