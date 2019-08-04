Health ministry clarifiies on infant mortality

The Ministry of Health said that the number of deaths among children and adults registered during the January-May period stood at 3,100.

In a statement, the ministry said that the infant mortality rate (children dying under one year of age) among Omani children is 8.5 per 1,000 live births.

In yesterday’s edition Observer carried a report on page 1, which said 3,145 children died after birth in the Sultanate’s hospitals during the period from January to the end of May this year including 2,567 Omanis and 578 expats.

