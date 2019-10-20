Local 

Health Ministry clarifies on the treatment given to a child patient

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) clarified on the treatment given to a child patient, whose father wanted him to be treated in a foreign country.
MOH confirmed there was no need for the child to get treatment abroad as it had conducted a detailed study on the treatment given to Yamen bin Humaid al Muzaini in various hospitals in the country.

He was treated at the Sultan Qaboos University, Suhar and Royal hospitals. According to the experts and consultants who have been following the child said that he continues to take the drug (Factor 8 (VIII) – intravenously and at dose (750) units twice a week from Suhar Hospital for several reasons.

The Ministry said the child responded to this medicine well and without any complications. As the hospital is in proximity to the child’s residence, it reduces the risk of danger as he can be immediately admitted in case of any emergency.

The Ministry said that the company is planning to manufacture another drug that was previously used by the child, though the Ministry of Health provides the drug (Factor 8 long-acting) in all hospitals.

 

